Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority carried out 17 inspection campaigns on various establishments, food and outlets during the month of January, as part of the authority’s efforts to control and inspect all food establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including food establishments operating in the Al Dhafra region to ensure their commitment to achieving the highest levels of safety. Food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Since the beginning of this year, and until now, the Food Control Department has carried out 17 inspection campaigns in the Al Dhafra region, which included food establishments and food vans, with the aim of ensuring the extent to which food establishments adhere to the regulations, laws and circulars issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and 123 violations were issued against establishments that did not comply Regulations and laws of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The authority is keen to tighten control over the various outlets for selling foodstuffs to ensure their safety and compliance with the control standards set by the authority, as well as spread food awareness among workers in various food establishments, as the Food Control Department continues around the clock to intensify inspection visits to food establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to educate workers In food establishments, the most important good practices that guarantee food safety, and the distribution of safe practices manuals, workshop and awareness forums to apply health and food safety standards, with the aim of establishing the responsibility of food handlers to adhere to food safety practices and requirements.

The extent to which food establishments adhere to the circulars issued to confront the virus and limit its spread is also verified.

During inspection visits, it is made sure that food establishments are committed to using the necessary preventive tools during food handling and attention to hygiene, and a safe distance is maintained between workers and shoppers.