Fugitives were imprisoned in the Dom Abel Alonso Núñez penitentiary, in Bom Jesus; State Department of Justice investigates escape

Inmates from a prison in Piauí escaped this Monday (19.Feb.2024). In total, 17 prisoners were released from the Dom Abel Alonso Núñez Penitentiary, located in the city of Bom Jesus, Piauí, around 600 km from Teresina, capital of the State.

The State Department of Justice said in a statement that it was investigating the causes of the escape. “The causes of what happened are being investigated through administrative procedures within the scope of the Secretariat of Justice.”says the note.

According to the secretariat, since the discovery of the incident, all state security forces took action to recapture the fugitives.

With information from Brazil Agency.