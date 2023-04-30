The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi revealed that the last session of the Upgrading Program for Inspection of Private Schools 2022 relied on six basic criteria for inspection, which includes 17 indicators to measure the performance of schools and their educational outcomes, as the results showed that 10 schools applying the British curriculum had a distinguished rating out of 11 schools. It is rated outstanding in the emirate.

According to the latest update of the reports of the Irtiqaa program on the department’s official website, the results of the inspection of 48 schools applying the British curriculum showed that 10 schools received an outstanding evaluation, 11 schools received a very good rating, 14 schools received a good rating, and 13 schools received an acceptable rating.

The updates also showed the evaluation of 57 schools applying the American curriculum, none of which received a distinguished evaluation, while 16 schools obtained a very good evaluation, 30 schools obtained a good evaluation, and 11 schools an acceptable evaluation. The inspection of 46 schools applying the ministerial curriculum showed that three schools received a good evaluation. Very good, 17 schools rated Good, and 26 schools rated Acceptable.

The results of the inspection of 27 schools applying the Indian curriculum showed that three schools had a very good evaluation, 15 schools were good, and nine schools were acceptable.

In the Canadian curriculum, one school got a very good evaluation, and two schools got a good evaluation.

A school applying the International Baccalaureate curriculum received an outstanding evaluation, and another school received an acceptable evaluation.

The department indicated that the inspection of schools was based on six basic performance criteria, including: students’ achievement, students’ personal and social development and their skills in innovation, teaching and tests, the curriculum, protection, care, guidance and support of students, leadership and management, in order to ensure that the quality of school performance is measured and provided. The necessary support to develop its performance and enable its students to achieve high-quality educational outcomes to achieve the desired outcomes in providing high-quality education to all students.

The six criteria include 17 performance indicators for the ALEV assessment

The academic high for each school is: academic achievement, academic progress, learning skills, personal development, students’ understanding of the values ​​of Islam and the culture of the UAE and the world, social responsibility and innovation skills, and teaching for learning.

education, evaluation, curriculum design and implementation, harmonization of the educational curriculum, and the maintenance of student health and safety, including child protection measures, student care and support, in addition to

High school leadership, self-evaluation and development planning, partnership relations with parents and the community, boards of trustees, and school management, including staff, resources and facilities.