The bad combustion of the boiler of a hotel caused in the early hours of this Sunday that 17 people were evacuated to the hospital due to gas inhalation from the ski resort of Sierra Nevada (Granada). The faulty heating system caused a buildup of carbon monoxide, according to fire service sources. Members of the firefighting and rescue service who came to the rescue ventilated the building and verified that the carbon monoxide levels had dropped, after which they allowed the return of the guests, reported Efe.

The incident began at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night, when the emergency service received a warning about a possible gas leak -which did not turn out to be such- in a hotel on Calle Fuente del Tesoro in Pradollano (Monachil, Granada) that affected to three people. After the notice, the firefighters took 45 minutes to reach the hotel from the city of Granada, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the service.

The 17 people who were finally affected were admitted to hospitals in Granada, 10 of them to the Hospital de la Salud, five to the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital and two to the Neurotraumatology Hospital. The emergency center mobilized firefighters, the Civil Guard, the Red Cross, the Local Police, the Civil Protection Service and technicians from the gas supply company. In addition, a critical unit from 061, Red Cross personnel and two Civil Protection ambulances traveled to the hotel.

After having suffered three incidents in a week, the residents of the Andalusian ski resort will gather this Monday to claim a fire station from the Granada Provincial Council in Pradollano, the hamlet of the closest municipality, Monachil. The Sierra Nevada neighborhood association has called for the concentration in the Plaza de Andalucía in Pradollano and its president, Javier Lucas, explained that they have been claiming this fire station since 2014, when a hotel burned completely.

In December there was a fire in an apartment and this week there have been two more in a restaurant and an apartment, and a third incident with the 17 evacuated to the hospital, all of them without deaths, reports Europa Press. “The Granada firefighters take at least an hour, as in this case, taking into account that the road is clean. When it snows this is not the case and it can take up to twice as long or not even be able to arrive,” lamented Lucas.