Hossam Abdelnaby (Abu Dhabi)

Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, confirmed that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market will rise by 17% in 2023, reaching a total of 3 trillion dirhams.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the number of investors increased during the past year by approximately 59% on an annual basis, and this coincided with the increase in foreign ownership in shares of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market by 35%, warning that this reflects the distinctive investment opportunities offered by companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market. Abu Dhabi Securities Market, and the prosperity of the Abu Dhabi economy in general.

Al-Naimi revealed, in statements to Al-Ittihad during a ceremony honoring distinguished market members, that the market is currently working to provide a package of new services for financial brokerage companies joining the market in order to facilitate the procedures for these companies to deal with their individual clients and financial institutions investing in the market.

He said that these services will be announced successively in the near future, as they come within the framework of the market management’s keenness to apply the best international standards for providing facilities to member companies in order to enable them to facilitate all the operations they carry out and provide the best services to investors, citing the participation platform in The public offerings that were launched, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange worked to build the integrated infrastructure necessary for them, and the electronic investor platform (e-ipo) allows participation in public offering programs for subscription, as it provides an easy and fast process for completing the subscription process, so that the investor who has an account can A banker in any UAE bank. Apply and participate in the IPO process using the electronic investor portal.

Yesterday, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange held a ceremony to honor the market members, based on its firm commitment to supporting the growth of the financial sector. The winners of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market Awards for the market members for the year 2023 consist of 12 trading members, and three individuals representing the market members.

The partners were honored, based on their award categories, for their contribution to supporting and developing the capital market in Abu Dhabi, and enhancing investor participation in the market.

These awards for market members for the year 2023 are a continuation of the process of joint success of the Abu Dhabi Financial Market with its partners, in recognition of their contribution to supporting the growth of the financial sector in Abu Dhabi. They also serve as a testimony to the market’s continuous efforts to enhance the investment and commercial environment.

The investment community plays a vital role in financial markets, by providing securities to investors and providing them with appropriate opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

The list of recipients of the award for 2023 included International Securities, Al Ramz Corporation for Investment and Development, Arqaam Capital, PHM Capital Financial Services, EFG Hermes Emirates, Q Market Making Company, Abu Dhabi Islamic Securities, First Abu Dhabi Securities, and H.S. Bank. BC Middle East Limited, Aldar Stocks and Bonds, SICO Financial Brokerage, in addition to United Securities.

Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said: “Market members have been and continue to be an integral part of the working system of the capital market and the financial sector in Abu Dhabi. Through them, more investors are able to benefit from the investment opportunities available in the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, to diversify their portfolios and grow their investments, in addition to participating in the financial growth process in Abu Dhabi.

He added that all these achievements were made possible thanks to the support of the market members to the vision of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, expressing his confidence in the continuation of this fruitful cooperation with these members and their full commitment to providing the best opportunities for local and international investors, which helps in enhancing economic sustainability in the long term and supporting economic diversification in the region. Abu Dhabi and the UAE.