Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

If the sight of the latest duo Karl Lauterbach and Sido didn't make you smile, then one of the other masterpieces on this list will.

Hey, I don't even want to ask why you're feeling dirty today. You don't have to justify yourself. Maybe everything just went wrong for you because you were one of them belong to people who are pictured in the dictionary under the word “unlucky person”..

So we don't expect answers, we're here to make you laugh. First of all, of course, with the photo that you probably couldn't have imagined in your wildest dreams a few years ago.

1. I hope they release a banger song together like Helene Fischer and Shirin David:

2. Two of these, please:

3. Even with lemon!

4. A Daily Pain:

5. I think my mother has thrown them away now, but where did they come from?

7. Every day:

8. Logical:

9. I need the invoice, please:

10. Here I see myself:

11. Do it, please:

12. Mr. Tierlieb goes carelessly down the drain:

13. Just a few more years:

14. Sure?

15. Me too:

16. I'll take these:

17. Impressive:

Do you want even more? Here are 13 funny pictures of animals because laughter is the best way to warm you up.

Subscribe to our channels: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now available Whatsapp and Telegram.