Teachers and administrators in public and private schools in Abu Dhabi attributed bullying behavior among students to not strictly implementing regulations and laws to punish bullies, not activating anti-bullying committees, or developing proactive plans to prevent its spread among students, noting that school conduct regulations stipulate specific penalties. To bully.

Teachers and social workers, Ahmed Magdy, Mark Wassef, Manal Ziad, Rabab Issa, and Nour Al-Shammar, identified 17 forms of bullying in schools, including 10 direct forms and seven indirect, stressing that hardly a school day goes by without a student being exposed to some form of bullying. At least these shapes.

Forms of direct bullying included insults, harsh criticism, taunting, obscene remarks, threatening eyes, hitting, throwing things, and encroaching on and hiding belongings.

As for the forms of indirect bullying, they included inciting students to criticize a specific student, random insults, spreading rumours, making calls and sending messages from unknown numbers, exclusion, and incitement to neglect and assault.

They pointed out the necessity of implementing dual plans to confront bullying, relying on behavioral therapy and punishment at the same time, to create a deterrent to bullies, and urging their families to participate with the school in treating this behavioral defect, especially since most of the families of bullied students refuse to cooperate, and consider what happened to their children as a response. An act in self-defense, or a joke among students that does not deserve to be described as bullying.

They confirmed that cases of bullying are increasing, as a result of the presence of other students who witnessed the incident, and who may want to imitate what they saw because they know that they will not be punished.

They continued that students who are “victims of bullying” are often negative and do not take any stance against the bully, which encourages the rest of the students to bully them, which contributes to the spread of this negative behavior.

The psychologist, Dr. Ahmed Al-Sayed, stated that “bullying causes damage to the mental health of vulnerable children, which may accompany them throughout their lives.”

He confirmed that there are signs through which a child can be detected who has been bullied, including physical effects, psychological symptoms, emotional indicators, and academic and social behaviours.

Signs include unexplained bruises and scratches, torn clothing, damage to or loss of personal belongings, complaints of non-specific pain, phantom headaches, abdominal pain, reluctance to go to school or take the bus, and increased demands for or stealing money (to give to the bully). To stop hurting him), and not wanting to go out with friends, in addition to preferring loneliness and introversion, and stuttering in speech.

For its part, the Ministry of Education has identified six types of bullying, including physical bullying, social bullying, verbal bullying, electronic bullying, property damage, and sexual bullying. The causes of bullying include a lack of ability to empathize with others, weak self-esteem and self-confidence, an overwhelming desire to appear strong and socially accepted, the bully being subjected to bullying, jealousy of peers, in addition to the desire to attract the attention of others.

The Ministry warned in its “Bullying Prevention Policy in Public Schools and Private Schools that Follow the Ministry’s Curriculum,” that bullying has a double effect on the bully and the victim, as the bully has an anti-social personality, and suffers from disorders and anxiety with the possibility of addiction, in addition to a low level of achievement. Educational and career.

As for the victim, he suffers from a loss of self-esteem, depression, anxiety, stress and frustration, difficulty trusting others, avoiding going to school, poor ability to understand, and avoiding participating in lessons and discussions.

She pointed out that the framework for preventing bullying in the country includes four national programs, including the “National Charter,” and is based on the foundations of the United Arab Emirates Vision 2070, the “Student Behavior Management Regulations,” the “National Program for the Prevention of Bullying in the School Environment,” and the National Curriculum. “Moral Education,” noting the need for each school to form a committee specialized in applying and implementing the policy of preventing bullying in the school environment. One of its tasks is to identify locations where cases of bullying are widespread in the school environment, and preventive plans are developed to ensure the safety of students, and to supervise the implementation The school’s plan to prevent bullying, evaluate its effectiveness and determine ways to develop and improve it, in addition to preparing and sending messages addressed to students, parents, and employees and aligning them with the Ministry of Education’s policy to prevent bullying, and emphasizing that bullying is completely unacceptable behavior.

The Ministry stressed that different types of bullying require continuous monitoring and evaluation of students to ensure that their impact is addressed.

The Bullying Prevention Committee must prepare a solid follow-up plan to monitor the behavior of the bully, increase monitoring of students who have engaged in bullying, hold individual and group counseling sessions for bullying students, report cases of bullying while providing social and psychological support and reassuring students that they can refer to them at any time.

She stressed the importance of informing parents and guardians about monitoring procedures, involving them in monitoring their children at both home and school, and involving bullying prevention committees, social workers, academic and professional counselors at school, academic advisors, and psychiatrists, if this is necessary, to support students and their families.

Code of conduct

Administrators in public and private schools confirmed the activation of the Student Conduct Regulations to ensure students’ discipline and commitment to attending school, taking responsibility for their learning and behavior, respecting school laws and decisions, respecting others, actively participating in school life, respecting the reputation of others, taking into account their feelings, and showing appreciation and understanding of the culture of the UAE. Its customs, traditions and culture are presented to the world, in addition to working to ensure the sustainability of the natural environment in the school, avoiding harm to it, and rationalizing the consumption of water, electricity and the plants in it.

They pointed out that the Student Conduct Management Regulations include four violations, including:

– First-degree, “minor” violations, such as being late in line or not bringing books.

– Second-degree, “moderately serious” violations, including absence without an acceptable excuse.

– Third-degree, “serious” violations, which include bullying of all kinds and forms.

– Fourth-degree, “extremely serious” violations, such as using means of communication or social media for illegal or immoral purposes.

Predicting cases of bullying

The Department of Education and Knowledge has employed artificial intelligence to manage student and teacher behavior and combat bullying in partnership schools across the emirate, noting that it monitors movement, facial recognition, and the psychological state of students by analyzing facial expressions, managing the movement of individuals and crowds, and augmented reality applications, by relying on artificial intelligence techniques. .

The department implemented the trial version of the smart school system at Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain, as part of its efforts to establish a safer and more secure learning environment in schools.

She confirmed that the systems and programs of the smart system in the school are linked to a complex network of motion sensors, so that their work is integrated with the infrastructure of the school’s surveillance cameras to sense situations before they occur, and to give those concerned in the school immediate alerts in the event of sensing any negative behaviors, or monitoring possible cases of bullying, to evaluate situation and take proactive actions and solutions.

The department confirmed that the system relies on an integrated set of interconnected programs and systems that use the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

Adult bullying… targets celebrities and public figures

With the spread of social media, bullying is no longer a phenomenon associated with the student community or among children, as there are adults who are actual bullies.

They usually target celebrities, political, sports, artistic, and national figures, and the people of different countries, among others, using fabricated comments, pictures, and video clips that are offensive, inciting strife, and racism.

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif stated that the penalty for cyberbullying amounts to imprisonment of no less than six months, and a fine of no more than 500,000 dirhams.

He explained that bullying is any form of intentional abuse or harm, whether psychological, physical, verbal or electronic, and cyberbullying is aggressive behavior represented by abuse or harm directed at a specific person or group through a means of information technology or social media.

He believed that cyberbullying is considered one of the most dangerous forms of bullying, due to the difficulty of determining the identity of the bully in most cases, due to the availability of modern technological means to open electronic accounts with pseudonyms and titles, and with unreal data, which makes the bully unknown to the authorities.

The Law on Combating Information Technology Crimes stipulates that anyone who uses an information network, electronic information system, or any means shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of not less than six months and a fine of not less than 150,000 dirhams and not exceeding 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. Information technology, in violating a person’s privacy in cases other than those permitted by law, in one of the following ways: eavesdropping, intercepting, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio or visual materials, or taking pictures of others, or preparing pictures Electronically, transmit, disclose, copy, retain, or publish news, electronic images, photographs, scenes, comments, data, or information, even if they are true and true. Anyone who uses an electronic information system, or an information technology means, to make any modification or processing of a recording, image, or Scene, with the intention of defaming or offending another person, or attacking or violating his privacy.

Cyberbullying is considered one of the most dangerous forms of bullying. Emirates today

Signs that reveal a child is being bullied

Bullying is a behavior resulting from action and reaction. The more security a child has in the family, the farther he will be from resorting to bullying. Also, direct criticism and directing ridicule at him leads to weak self-confidence and exposes him to being easy prey for bullies.

Legal and psychological consultants have identified four causes of bullying, and nine signs to reveal that a child is being bullied at school through deliberate negative actions on the part of one or more students to harm another student, done repeatedly, and can be with words, such as: threats, reprimands, or insults. It can also be It involves physical contact, such as hitting, pushing, and kicking, or intentionally isolating him from the group, or refusing to respond to his wishes.

The treatment of bullying includes several axes, including family therapy and school therapy, as the family is considered the first environment that influences the child’s behavior.

For family intervention to be effective, one must be careful and not rush to judge his behavior and describe him as a bully before the vision becomes clear.

If bullying is proven, the child should be discussed calmly and rationally, to find out the reasons that make him take this path, and to clarify the seriousness of his behavior.

Parents should also not make excuses for the child, especially in front of teachers and colleagues.

The second axis (school treatment) is through optimal dealing with school bullying through developing a broad school program, the goal of which is to change the school culture, confirm mutual respect, eliminate bullying, and prevent its appearance.

In order for the program to be effective, teachers, families, and students must be made aware of the nature of bullying behavior and its seriousness, tighten educational monitoring and vigilance to monitor cases of bullying, develop remedial programs for bullies, in partnership with psychologists, and organize parallel activities concerned with developing self-confidence and self-esteem.