The Fujairah National Insurance Company has achieved good growth rates in the field of Emiratisation over the past years, as the current Emiratisation rate has reached 17 percent, with a number of 45 male and female citizens out of the total number of employees in the company, within the framework of the company’s implementation of the strategic objectives of the Federal Government and the indicators of the national agenda.

Antoine Al-Maalouli, CEO of Fujairah National Insurance Company, said that the company has worked to qualify many national cadres who are able to deal with the requirements of the insurance sector well, as it continues its initiatives to raise the Emiratisation rate, and prepare young citizens to work in various departments by focusing on training, development and qualification. Pointing out that the Emiratisation rate in the company is 17%, while the Emiratisation plans are proceeding well in the coming period.

He added that the Emiratisation file is a vital and patriotic issue in the first place, as the company is keen to increase the Emiratisation rate and attract more citizens to work within the company’s team.