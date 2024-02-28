At least 17 people lost their lives and 12 others were injured after a tragic shock between Two buses in a road from northwest Honduras, firefighters reported.

He strong accident It took place at dawn near the community of San Juan de Opoa, on the road that connects Santa Rosa de Copán with the municipality of Gracias, about 220 km northwest of Tegucigalpa.

Firefighters captain Abdul Orellana informed AFP that at the scene of the accident 15 deaths were confirmed, while two others lost their lives at the Western Hospital in Santa Rosa de Copán, where 14 injured people were transferred.

Initially, authorities mentioned “15 to 16 deaths,” but Orellana clarified that this was preliminary information.

According to testimonies collected, one of the buses was empty towards the center of the country after leaving migrants at the border with Guatemalawhile the other was full of passengers en route to Santa Rosa de Copán.

The empty bus was larger than the one carrying people. The injured were taken to the Santa Rosa de Copán hospital, where it was reported that the driver of the bus The largest was trapped and was taken for medical attention.

The accident site is characterized by mountainous terrain and a road with one lane in each direction, with numerous curves and slopes. According to official figures, traffic accidents are the second cause of death in Hondurasafter the homicides.

The victims of the crash were all Hondurans and local residents. Relatives gathered at the site of the accident, where some could not contain their tears as they identified their loved ones. deceased.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro expressed regret over the tragedy and offered condolences to the affected families. In addition, she announced that all necessary support will be provided to those affected. With information from AFP.