At least 57 people have been injured and 17 others killed after a truck carrying registered dynamite exploded between the towns of Bogoso and Bawdie in western Ghana, according to officials.

The municipal executive director, Isaac Dsamani, has appeared before the media to detail that the death toll now stands at 17 people, according to the Ghanaian television network 3News.

In addition, Dsamani has regretted that some of the victims have lost their lives after not paying attention to the instructions of the driver of the vehicle, who would have urged them to get away from it.

“The driver got out and was telling people to run away, but some people were trying to find out what was going on there,” the Ghanaian official said.

For his part, the regional head of the National Ambulance Service, Prosper Baah, has put at least 57 people injured as a result of the explosion, according to the Ghanaian television network 3News.

“We have sent 57 wounded to the Tarkwa Government Hospital, to the Bogoso health center and then to Wassa Akropong (…) We have deployed all our ambulances in the region. We currently have nine ambulances that have been dispatched to the scene,” Baah said.

Previously, the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, had already confirmed in a publication on his social networks the existence of both deaths and injuries, although he had not given figures.

Thus, Akufo-Addo has lamented the “sad, unfortunate and tragic” incident, at the same time that it has transferred its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to ensure that help is provided. quickly to the residents of the city”, added the president on his Twitter profile.

Previously, the Ghana Police has issued a statement on their social networks announcing the launch of a “complete emergency” operation in the face of the “large” explosion recorded at the site.

“The population of surrounding areas has been warned to leave the surrounding towns for their safety, while the recovery operation is ongoing,” said the Police, who have asked the residents of the surrounding towns to open the schools and schools, among other facilities, to “accommodate” survivors.

According to preliminary information collected by the local newspaper ‘Daily Graphic’, it is feared that the incident has left “dozens” dead. The explosion was caused by a vehicle transporting dynamite from Tarkwa to a mine located in Chirano, which allegedly collided with a motorcycle, police reported.

The explosion has also caused extensive material damage, with several buildings collapsed and cars destroyed. Meanwhile, the road linking Tarkwa to Ayamfuri has been temporarily closed to traffic.