Your cat adds more to your entertainment than an entire library, so what's the price?

Is your cat's name Hemingway by chance? No? Then you might want to rename them. Because even if she can't write Pulitzer Prize-winning books, she'll still entertain you. And as good as these little geniuses can manage it. Yes, geniuses! Anyone who can avoid a visit to the vet as successfully as these cats is probably one. And that's why we should have enough respect to introduce our own price for them. You are welcome to pay out the prize money in 10,000 treats.

1. True geniuses never give up, even when they get stuck.

2. To be a winner you have to have grit.

3. There are prizes for thinking outside the box.

4. If you keep up with the times, you let the competition smell your ass.

5. The most obvious path does not always lead to success! Or the lightest.

6. Geniuses prefer to tie their brains in knots!

7. How else do you come up with creative solutions?

8. The most successful award winners are rebels at heart.

9. You are hungry for success!

10. Geniuses cannot be forced into a role like “exterminator.”

11. You go against the system!

12. To be successful, they sometimes wet their paws.

13. Geniuses don't need help, thank you!

14. Challenges are just tasty opportunities!

15. Some cats even deserve a Nobel Prize! Or could Einstein perhaps change his physical state?

16. … or make yourself invisible???

17. Let's just accept that cats are more entertaining AND smarter than us. So you can leave patronizing alone.

To be honest, you don't have a choice or want to go with me anyway to these cats who obviously ate anarchy for breakfast?

