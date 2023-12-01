Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

I don’t know about you, but I don’t see any cats in these pictures.

Cats are naturally cute. If you happen to be one of those people who likes to be around people, I’m sure you’ll agree with me. But we just have to be honest and admit that in addition to being very cute, they can also be very tricky. For example, when it comes to basic medical care. Because when it comes to Cats are great at avoiding the vet.

But who needs to shirk when you can’t be found in the first place! Like these cats, which unfortunately I can’t show you because they simply can’t be seen in the following pictures…

1. Do you also have the strange feeling that you are being watched?

2. The cat definitely ran into the bathroom, but then it just disappeared!

3. I can count to 1,000, but I still can’t find this cat.

4. I was just looking for my hot water bottle and I definitely didn’t find anything.

5. I’m happy to accept the package, but why is it empty?

6. Something spilled in the trash. No idea what.

7. I have a feeling she’s very close…

8. …I can literally feel her presence.

9. Okay, I lost her again.

10. I think I’m starting to give up.

11. These cats (if they really exist) will never appear again.

12. They are simply superior to us. It’s time for the final phase: acceptance.

13. Denial doesn’t help either.

14. Cats probably stay in their hiding places forever.

15. They’re just playing with us, you little mouse…or mouse.

16. You might as well go shopping now.

17. Or just go to sleep, all this searching was just exhausting.

Nothing against cats, but I’d rather stick with dogs:

