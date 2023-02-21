February 21, 2023 10:54

Puebla state officials said a bus carrying migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17 of them. State Interior Minister Julio Huerta told reporters on Monday that the accident occurred on a highway Sunday afternoon as the bus carrying 45 passengers was heading north.

“15 people died when the accident occurred,” he said in a press conference. He added that 15 others were taken to hospital, two of whom later died. Five others are still in critical condition. The bus was on its way from the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula to the capital, Mexico City, when it overturned, according to the local prosecutor’s office. The office added that the bus driver and his assistant were among the dead. Mexican media reported that the bus crashed when the driver lost control. Dozens of migrants died in Panama last week after the bus they were traveling in fell off a cliff, in the worst migration accident in the country’s history.

Source: agencies