Anything but Ballermann music…

It feels like everyone is on vacation right now and social media is full of happy, content faces eating ice cream and building sandcastles on the beach. No reason to be jealous! As we know, all that glitters is not gold. There are definitely disadvantages when it comes to beach holidays… We’ve collected them and yup… experienced them all live:

1. Bad weather while you’re there and bright sun when you leave.

2. Constant dispute with fellow travelers! (Especially if someone doesn’t feel like “just” the beach.)

3. When you get PMS or your period.

4. Sunscreen stains…or anything related: when do you put your sunscreen on so it’s absorbed in time, only to get in the water and then put it back on while you’re wet and sticky…

5. When you don’t apply sunscreen and end up badly sunburned for the rest of your vacation!

6. People who pack right next to you on an open, expansive stretch of beach.

7. Or a completely overcrowded beach with nowhere to relax.

8. Drunk Germans between 18 and 25.

9. Staring men with a distance problem.

10. It’s ultra windy and you have sand EVERYWHERE.

11. You can’t go into the water because there are jellyfish.

12. A lounger costs what feels like 3,000 euros per hour.

13. In general, anything you buy on the beach will get you completely ripped off.

14. When the sand is so hot you totally burn your feet even while sprinting.

15. When you get out of the salty water and you’re stuck EVERYWHERE (especially when there aren’t showers around).

16. Boredom – especially when the book you have with you isn’t that great after all and the sun is blinding your phone screen too much and the thing is getting freaking hot too.

17. When you’re on the other side of the world and still hear German.

