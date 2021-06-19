In Russia, over the past day, 17,906 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. The total number of infections was 5,299,215. The operational headquarters reported this in its Telegram-channel.

The day before, 17,262 infections were registered in the country, such indicators were detected for the first time since February. The growth rate of new cases since June 18 is 0.34 percent.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (9120), the Moscow region (1456) and St. Petersburg (996). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (8), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (5) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3).

During the day, 466 people died, in total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 128 911 patients have died.

The daily rate of recovery was 10,684, the total – 4,861,343.