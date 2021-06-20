In Russia over the past day, 17,611 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections was 5 316 826. On Sunday, June 20, the operational headquarters for the control and monitoring of the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel.

Most of the new infected were found in Moscow (8305), the Moscow region (1638) and St. Petersburg (1019). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (7), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (3) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 450 patients with coronavirus died, 8,629 people recovered. In total, during the pandemic in Russia, 129 361 infected people died, 4 869 972 people fully recovered.

Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a concentration of efforts to scale up vaccinations and the fight against coronavirus. Prior to that, he also recommended that residents of the country get vaccinated.