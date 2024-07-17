The General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announced that the number of new registrants for Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023 regarding pensions and social insurance reached 17,304 subscribers, with the private sector accounting for the largest number of them at 15,334, while the number of subscribers from the local government sector reached 1,444, and from the federal government sector 526 subscribers.

This came in the context of the General Authority for Pensions and Social Insurance announcing the conclusion of its awareness campaign (Know Your Law), which aimed to focus on raising awareness of Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023, the provisions of which apply to new entrants under the umbrella of the Authority starting from October 31, 2023.

The awareness messages directed to the new insured included topics that varied between defining the role of social insurance in providing social and economic stability for citizens and their families, the risks covered by insurance, such as old age, disability, death and occupational diseases, defining the retirement funds in the country and the sectors covered by each fund, and the controls and rules governing registration and inclusion in any of these funds.

The campaign explained that all employees in the public and private sectors in the UAE are subject to the provisions of the Pensions Authority laws, with the exception of employees in the local sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Emirate of Sharjah, and employees in the private sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As for all other civilians working in these sectors, they are included in the Pensions Authority.

During the campaign, the subscription rates of 26% were introduced, of which the insured bears 11%, the employer bears 15%, and the government bears 2.5% of the employer’s share in the private sector for citizens whose subscription accounts are less than 20 thousand dirhams.

The campaign introduced the rules for registration and subscription on behalf of the insured, the most important of which is the employer’s commitment to register him within 30 days of joining the service, to avoid a late payment fine of AED 200 for each day, which is multiplied by the number of insured persons, as well as the necessity of committing to paying the monthly subscription rates due on behalf of the insured, to avoid a late payment fine calculated at 1.0% of the value of the subscriptions due for each day of delay without the need for a warning.

The campaign explained the rules and cases of eligibility for a retirement pension in Decree-Law No. 57 of 2023, and reviewed the most important cases related to women’s retirement, and how the law allowed for reducing her retirement age when the number of children exceeds the fifth and sixth children, then the seventh child. It also referred to cases of optional subscription for a period of leave for a period of three consecutive or separate years, to care for her children or look after them, or for a student enrolled in an educational institution for the purpose of completing his postgraduate studies.

The campaign introduced the rules for calculating the retirement pension, which begin with determining the subscription account salary, then its average, and up to the pension account salary, the value of which is calculated according to the service periods, and the pension entitlement rates set by the decree at 2.67% of the pension account salary for each year of the subscription periods amounting to 30 years, and 4% for each year exceeding that, up to 35 years, which is the maximum pension entitlement period.

