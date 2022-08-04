“Beit Al Khair” announced that the total assistance it provided through the “Aman” program to families registered in it, from the beginning of this year until the beginning of last July, amounted to 17 million and 119 thousand and 950 dirhams, from which 2476 families benefited.

The Director General of “Beit Al Khair”, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, stressed that “Aman” is one of the most important community solidarity programs implemented by the association to support poor and low-income citizen families who deserve monthly assistance, as the program is concerned with providing the basic life requirements for families, to enjoy stability and safety.

Al-Awadi stated that the program includes four projects: the cash support project, which provides monthly financial assistance to families, and has spent since the beginning of the year until the end of last July, nine million and 939 thousand and 500 dirhams, to support 1,399 families, and the monthly in-kind support project for needy families, which provides materials food through smart cards,

He spent 1,766,250 dirhams, of which 392 families benefited. As for the third project, it supports orphan families and seeks to provide integrated living conditions for this category. During the same period, five million and 19,800 dirhams were spent in favor of 629 families of orphans. The last project is concerned with supporting orphan families. People of Determination, by providing what meets their needs and requirements, spending on it amounted to 394,400 dirhams, benefiting 56 families.