1698 nomination papers have been filed for 94 seats in the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly. The scrutiny of these nomination papers continued till late evening on Saturday. At the same time, the last date for withdrawal of nomination for the second phase election is till October 19. While the process of filing nominations for 78 seats of Phase III is going on, 80 nomination papers have been filed for this phase so far.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said that nomination papers will be filed by October 20 for the third phase election.

203 cases of model code of conduct violation filed

According to the Election Department, 203 cases of violation of Model Code of Ethics have been registered since the announcement of elections in the state. 1139 illegal weapons seized. At the same time, 64,080 arms license checks and 18,829 weapons have been submitted. While 2199 arms license has been canceled. Under the action being taken to create a fair and fear-free environment in the state, bond paper has been filled with 2.56 lakh persons. At the same time, vehicles are being checked by making 1632 check posts.