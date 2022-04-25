At least 168 people have been killed in fighting in Sudan’s Darfur region. AP news agency reports based on a local aid organization that another 98 people were injured. There have been tensions between different ethnic groups in the region for several days.

The reason for the heavy fighting is said to be the murder of two shepherds on Thursday, in the town of Kreinik, thirty kilometers from the provincial capital of Genena. On Sunday, there was an explosion of violence, as shops were looted and thousands of people had to flee their homes. The hospital in Genena is also said to have been attacked. Images on social media show photos of houses that were allegedly set on fire.

Also read: No one is in control in Darfur anymore: ‘All soldiers misbehave, including mine’, says a governor



Local aid groups say pro-government militias known as the Janjaweed are responsible for the violence. Sudan’s torn Darfur region has been in turmoil since last year’s military coup. Armed groups, including the Janjaweed, took power after civilians overthrew then-President Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising in 2019.

The Janjaweed are notorious in Sudan and especially in Darfur for the violence they committed early this century when they were sent by al-Bashir on rebellious African farmers. Entire villages were burned to the ground, 2.5 million people were displaced and at least 300,000 people were killed. The International Criminal Court, which has charged al-Bashir with genocide, opened a case in early April against the then leader of the Janjaweed for his role in the war in Darfur.