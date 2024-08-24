The Transport Authority in Ajman launched an initiative entitled “Safe and Sustainable School Transport”, coinciding with the start of the 2024-2025 academic year. The initiative aims to proactively inspect buses at school premises to ensure their technical safety and compliance with all school transport requirements in accordance with the UAE standard specification and the regulatory regulations regarding requirements for school transport in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Authority explained that 168 school buses from various schools in the emirate were inspected to ensure that they meet all the necessary standards to ensure the safety of students during their daily commutes to and from schools. This step comes as part of the Authority’s commitment to enhancing safety and security standards in school transportation, and ensuring the continuous readiness of buses to provide a safe and sustainable transportation environment.

The Transport Authority confirmed that this initiative comes within the framework of its proactive efforts to improve the quality of school transportation services, and provide the necessary support to schools to ensure the application of the highest safety standards, which enhances the confidence of parents and ensures a safe and comfortable school transportation experience for students.

The Authority indicated that it is committed to tightening control over school transportation operations, as it is an essential element to ensure the safety of students during the two-way trips. This control includes a set of procedures and standards that aim to achieve the highest levels of safety and quality in transportation services, which enhances students’ educational experience and ensures their daily safety. Inspection teams also inspect unlicensed private vehicles used to transport students, in order to preserve the security and safety of all.

In addition, the Authority explained that inspection teams will continue their field visits throughout the academic year to ensure continued compliance with the required standards, with a focus on inspecting technical aspects of buses such as brake systems, seat belts, and emergency procedures. School transport operators will also be made aware of the importance of regular maintenance and continuous inspection of buses, to ensure the safety of students throughout the year.