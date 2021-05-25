The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 224,000 new examinations, during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection, counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and their contacts, and isolating them .

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 1672 new cases of Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 559,291 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of four infected cases, as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1658 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection expressed its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1630 new cases of people infected with the new Corona virus, and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cure cases to 539 thousand and 161 cases.





