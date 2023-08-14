The National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country revealed that more than 167 families of 25 different nationalities were enabled to donate 621 organs, which contributed to saving more than 592 patients with organic failure in the country, within seven years, within the framework of the National Program for Organ and Tissue Transplantation ( life).

The head of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidly, told Emirates Today that the most common organ transplantation in the country is kidney transplantation, with 270 operations, followed by liver transplantation, with 165 operations, all from donors. After their death, pointing out that the number of those registered to express their desire to donate after death in the “Hayat” program reached 14,705 individuals.

He stressed that the statistics showed an increase in the demand for organ donation, which amounted to 25% during the current year, compared to last year.

Al-Obaidly stated that since the launch of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat”, in 2016, according to a federal decree by law, with the aim of unifying and developing national efforts to save the lives of patients with organ failure, save their families from suffering and improve their quality of life, especially those with heart disease, pulmonary failure and cirrhosis. Liver and kidney failure 167 families of 25 nationalities succeeded in saving the lives of 592 patients with organic failure, including heart, liver, pancreas, small intestine, and kidney transplantation.

He stressed that «organ donation is a great humanitarian gesture, and a shining symbol of human fraternity, and it has become a tangible reality in the UAE since the issuance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the decree regarding the organization and transplantation of human organs and tissues, and the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding the executive regulations. for the decree.”

Al-Obaidly added that the state calls for close rapprochement and strong ties with all leading medical countries, and opening the door for cooperation with them in the field of organ exchange.

He pointed out that there are a torrent of challenges facing the idea of ​​organ donation, especially as it is linked to emotional convictions. Stressing the work to enhance community awareness of the role of donation in saving the lives of other people, noting that «it is certain that the culture of society in the UAE has developed significantly in recent years».

He added that the UAE seeks, in cooperation with health institutions, doctors and non-governmental organizations, to develop appropriate plans to increase the number of deceased organ donors, to share information, experience and technologies locally and globally, and to set standards for transparency and accountability to support the donation of human organs and tissues, as well as developing a desire registration mechanism. In donating after death in a simple and quick way, and including it in the Emirates ID, to become an essential item to be added when renewing residency, and merging the patient’s medical file with the ID to exchange information directly.

It is noteworthy that the UAE has made significant achievements in regulating the conduct of transfers, preservation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, as part of its endeavor to find sustainable solutions for a large number of patients. Supporting the health system in the country, as the center, which integrates with the National Program for Organ Transplantation (Hayat), contributed to enhancing medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation in accordance with international quality standards and medical practice ethics.

Awareness campaign

The National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country launched an awareness campaign to spread the culture of organ donation among members of society, starting from today and continuing until August 18. The head of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the country, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidly, stated that the campaign will go to a number of malls and government institutions in various emirates of the country to spread awareness about the organ donation and transplantation program as part of the activities of the World Organ Donation Day, which fell on yesterday.

