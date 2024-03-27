166 aid planes from the UAE to Gaza within 109 days

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and within Operation “Galilant Knight 3”, the UAE continues to transport humanitarian aid to relieve civilians in the Gaza Strip, for the 109th day, as the number of cargo planes reached 166 aid planes, And 476 land transport trucks from Egypt, in addition to two cargo ships carrying aid, and a third ship, which is a floating hospital, 6 water desalination plants, and 5 bakeries. Also, 474 medical cases were received in the country, and 5,770 were received in the Emirati field hospital in Gaza.

The UAE humanitarian and relief aid comes in order to alleviate the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially women and children, as the Emirati bridge continues to transport medical supplies and urgent food and relief aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip.