On April 6, 1652, the first settlers arrived at the Cape of Good Hope, in southern Africa. The East India Company had commissioned the doctor Jan van Riebeeck to found a base there. The history of South Africa is directly related to that of spices. In 1453, Turkish rule in Constantinople closed the land trade route from Western Europe to the Far East, where spices came from. Then came an economic crisis comparable to that of oil in the 1970s.

The interdiction of the route forced Europeans to look for alternatives. In 1487, the Portuguese navigator Bartolomeu Dias had already discovered the route from the Indies through southern Africa.

However, due to strong south-easterly winds, the Portuguese did not set up a base in the formerly called Cabo das Tormentas, preferring to do so on a coral island off the coast of Mozambique, to support the voyages to Asia from there.

Ship refueling base

Only a century and a half later, the Cape of Good Hope would be colonized. Not by the Portuguese, but by the Dutch. The naval doctor Jan van Riebeeck was tasked by the East India Companies to install a support base for Dutch ships. In his ship Dromedaris, accompanied by two light sailing ships, Van Riebeeck left Holland on Christmas Eve 1651.

On April 6 of the following year, the Dutch landed at the Cape and established a village. The first inhabitants who arrived with Van Riebeeck were neither ideologized nor land-hungry settlers. They were handymen, unemployed, and acrobats who wanted to leave behind their miserable life on the streets of Amsterdam.

They were to grow vegetables under the order of the East India Company. The production would supply the ship’s crews with fresh food. A fundamental measure to combat scurvy, a disease that killed many sailors.

“The aim of the Dutch was not to colonize Africa. The village aimed to support direct trade with the Indies. In addition, they intended to cancel the Arab intermediaries, who profited greatly as an option to the Constantinople route. As the journey by sea was very long, it was necessary to establish stations where ships could refuel with fresh food and water”, explains Professor Ludwig Gerhard, from the Institute of Africanistics at the University of Hamburg.

The scholar continues: “This was the main reason for the founding of a small town on the Cape of Good Hope. In fact, more than a city, it was a fortress, with the objective of protecting the people who lived there.”

Racial segregation from the start

Already in that first colonization initiative, seeds of apartheid could be identified. In the ten years he lived on the Cape, Jan van Riebeck never had personal contact with the black population. He never tried to learn the local languages. On the contrary, he ordered, in 1660, the implantation of a fence to isolate himself and all the settlers. The natives were called by him “black dogs, imbeciles and smelly”.

There are those who speculate that if the Portuguese had taken possession of the Cape of Good Hope, the history of South Africa would have followed a very different path. South African journalist Allister Sparks is one of those who believe this. In his book The Rise and Fall of Apartheid in South Africa, Sparks wrote:

“History spun with the wind. Had the Portuguese stayed in the Cape, there would never have been the Afrikaners (or Boers) people and their apartheid ideology. Perhaps a Republic of Good Hope, rich in minerals, would have developed into a second Brazil, in a society known for integrating different races and not as a worldwide symbol of racial segregation.”

