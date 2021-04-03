Today, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that 24 deaths, 1,651 new cases of the Coronavirus, and 1,665 recoveries have been recorded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip within 24 hours.

Al-Kaila said, that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 89.6%, while the rate of active infections reached 9.3%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections.

As for those who received anti-virus vaccinations, their total number in the West Bank and Gaza Strip reached 90,204, including 10146 who received the two doses of the vaccine.