The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that Israel committed “19 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 165 people and injuring 290 during the past 24 hours.”

Thus, the death toll from the war in Gaza rises to 26,422 people and 65,087 injuries since October 7th.

She pointed out that there are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, while Israeli forces prevent ambulance and civil defense crews from arriving.

Israel continues its campaign against the Hamas movement in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, an area that has become the focus of the Israeli ground attack.

Palestinian factions announced that they were engaged in fierce clashes, on Sunday, with Israeli forces using machine guns and heavy weapons on the advance fronts in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported continued violent Israeli bombing and heavy gunfire in the vicinity of the association's Al-Amal Hospital in the same area.

In turn, the Israeli army confirmed, in a statement, that its special forces continue to fight intense battles in Khan Yunis.