Dubai Police concluded the activities of the “Positive Spirit” electronic football tournament for inmates of institutions (PlayStation), which was organized by the Positive Spirit Initiative, in cooperation with the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, and the “V Slash” company.

The Director of the Department, Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, honored the winners of the tournament, which aims to spread the positive and sports spirit, after it witnessed a competition among 165 inmates, where the winners of the first place were honored with sums of money and medals. Julfar said that the administration is keen to organize sports activities and involve inmates in its competitions because of its positive impact on their health and life.