During the riots, 164 people died in Kazakhstan, reports Telegram-channel “Sputnik Kazakhstan”.

In Alma-Ata, 103 people died, including two children, in the Kyzylorda region – 21 people, in Zhambyl – 10 people, in Almaty – eight.

In early January, in Kazakhstan, due to the increase in the price of liquefied gas, massive protests broke out, which escalated into riots. The protesters put forward political demands, including the withdrawal of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev from politics.

The most significant clashes with the security forces took place in Alma-Ata. In different regions, rioters seized and set fire to several government buildings.

The current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, called the protesters terrorists.