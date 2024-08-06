Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed Presight AI, majority-owned by G42, announced in a statement on Tuesday its first-half results for the six months ending June 30, 2024.

The results showed growth in revenue and profitability on a year-on-year basis, supported by multi-year contracts and the contribution of “AIQ”.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 18.7 percent year-on-year to AED 341.4 million (around $93 million), while earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation for the first half of the year increased by 25.8 percent to AED 153.9 million (equivalent to $42 million), with a growth of 51.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024.

Profit before tax for the first half of 2024 increased by 39.1 per cent to AED 193.9 million, while profit before tax in the second quarter of 2024 grew by 31.9 per cent year-on-year.

In June 2024, Presight acquired a 51% stake in AIQ, marking the company’s entry into the energy sector. Following the acquisition, Presight began financial consolidation of AIQ results from June 2024. Excluding AIQ, Presight achieved double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2024, high single-digit EBITDA growth with growth exceeding the same periods last year in both quarters and a 24.5% increase in EBIT.

“The past six months have been transformative for the company, with new agreements and partnerships to help governments around the world sustainably achieve their digital ambitions, new products and solutions for businesses to support the widespread deployment of generative AI, and the acquisition of a majority stake in AIQ,” said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of the company.

“We are honoured to have Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber as Chairman of Presight, who brings with him extensive experience and insightful leadership that has helped us accelerate the global energy transformation. We appreciate the continued guidance and support of His Excellency Mansour Al Mansouri, who has played a vital role in Presight’s remarkable growth journey to date,” he added.