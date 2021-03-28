Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Engineer Abdullah Al Maeeni, Executive Director of the Central Inspection Laboratory of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said: The laboratory conducted 1630 radiological examinations of water, food, and environmental and industrial samples during the year 2020, to ensure that levels of radioactive contaminants fall within the permissible limits in the local and international technical regulations.

Al-Maeeni added that the total radiological examinations conducted by the laboratory reached 9,930 during the past 5 years, indicating that the central examination laboratory provides 55 types of radiological examinations, which contribute to supporting the sustainable development process of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Moaini indicated that the laboratory contributes to supporting the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, through the roles determined by the Central Laboratory Sector and the Food Laboratory Department in Abu Dhabi. Laboratory and conforms to quality requirements.

Regarding the time spent on radiological examinations in general .. Al-Maeeni explained that the time it takes to conduct the tests depends on the quality of the samples and the nature of the required analyzes, and ranges between 1 and 7 working days for routine samples and 5 working days for advanced analyzes in some environmental and industrial samples.

He pointed out that there is coordination with the academic and scientific bodies to update and develop examination mechanisms through continuous communication with the laboratories of the International Atomic Energy Agency and experts from the American Society of Radiochemistry, through mechanisms for cooperation to conduct the tests in accordance with memoranda of understanding or service level agreements.

The executive director of the central examination laboratory confirmed that the laboratory is managed by national cadres, in order to ensure the development of national capabilities in the same field, both administratively and scientifically.