Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

163 inmates benefited from the electronic monitoring application in Abu Dhabi as an alternative to pretrial detention, using electronic bracelet technology during the past year 2020, of whom 119 were in Abu Dhabi, 30 in Al Ain and 14 in Al Dhafra region.

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector stated that the project was launched by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi as an alternative to imprisonment, as the electronic bracelet is used to determine the geographical scope, times and rules imposed on those covered by surveillance to be present in it or to refrain from it, based on the merits of the judicial rulings. And the decisions of the prosecution.

She stated that the electronic bracelet contributes to the implementation of punitive and reform policies, in a way that ensures the implementation of penalties without harming the entity of the convicted person and his family, as well as informing the sentenced how to deal with the bracelet, and informing them of the consequences of not adhering to this for the specified period.