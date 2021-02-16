During the past year, 163 convicts in Abu Dhabi benefited from the application of electronic surveillance as an alternative to pretrial detention, using electronic bracelet technology, of whom 119 were in Abu Dhabi, 30 in Al Ain, and 14 in the Al Dhafra region.

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department in the Community Security Sector stated that the project was launched by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi as an alternative to imprisonment, as the electronic bracelet is used to determine the geographical scope, times and rules imposed on those under surveillance to be present in it or to refrain from it based on the merits of the judicial rulings and decisions The prosecution.

She said that electronic surveillance is a humanitarian project, and one of the innovative security services in which a police surveillance and follow-up device is used that meets all health, legal and humanitarian requirements, and conforms to international standards in this field. She emphasized that Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in humanitarian programs, projects and initiatives that are consistent with strategic plans and visions to reach community satisfaction, and to spread reassurance, security and safety.

She added that the implementation of the provisions of the electronic bracelet has started after amending some provisions of the Criminal Procedures Law, according to which the judgments issued by the Judicial Department can be implemented, and electronic monitoring can be applied through the electronic bracelet instead of preventive detention.

She stated that the electronic bracelet contributes to the implementation of punitive and reform policies in a manner that ensures the implementation of penalties without harming the entity of the convicted person and his family, as well as informing the convicts how to deal with the bracelet, and educating them of the consequences of not adhering to that for the specified period.





