The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 1614 new cases of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and the recovery of 1,600 new cases of people with “Corona”, and two deaths due to the implications of infection with the virus.

The Ministry stated that, according to a plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting cases infected with Coronavirus and their contacts and isolating them, 177 thousand and 688 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques. .

She indicated that the intensification of investigation and examination procedures, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 1614 new cases of infection with the Coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 539 thousand and 138 cases.

And the Ministry announced the death of two cases due to the repercussions of infection with the Coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1617 cases.

And she revealed that 1,600 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have cured, and that she fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since her admission to the hospital, bringing the total of recovery cases to 519,405 cases.

And it called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified seven groups of society that can obtain exemption from vaccination against the “Covid-19” virus, which are: the active person with “Covid-19” virus, and the participant in the clinical trials of the vaccine against “Covid-19”, The pregnant woman, the recipient of the vaccine outside the country, the former person infected with the “Covid-19” virus after a medical evaluation, and for those who previously had severe allergies to vaccines or any of the components of the vaccines, and the patient with any disease that may conflict with the vaccine according to the medical evaluation.

She explained that the excluded groups can obtain exemption from vaccination by applying for an exemption certificate from accredited centers, clinics and hospitals, which will be determined according to the emirate, and the treating physician will evaluate the request and submit the medical report for approval by the health authorities, and the applicant will be notified of accreditation or non-accreditation by text message, The exception will be reversed when approved in the application of Al Hosn.

The Ministry reaffirms the importance of vaccination in the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic, especially with the increase in mutated virus strains, and continues its efforts to vaccinate all members of society from the target groups, to enhance their immunity and protect them from infection with the disease.

The Ministry, in cooperation with local health authorities, provides vaccination services in hundreds of centers in the country, and through home services to facilitate vaccination of those whose health conditions prevent them from reaching vaccination centers, as part of its relentless efforts to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.

The Ministry called on all citizens and residents of the country from the targeted and eligible groups to choose to receive vaccination, because of its importance in raising the percentage of community immunity, limiting the spread of the virus, and preserving public health.





