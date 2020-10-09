In Madhya Pradesh, 1607 new cases of corona virus infection were reported on Friday and with this the total number of people found so far infected with this virus reached 143629. The state has confirmed 27 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2574.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, Indore six, four in Jabalpur, three in Bhopal, three in Bhopal, two in Khargone, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Betul, Satna, Chhindwara, due to corona virus infection in the state during the last 24 hours The deaths of one patient each have been confirmed in Khandwa, Raisen, Harda, Singrauli and Sheopur.

He said, so far 621 deaths have been reported from the corona virus in the state, while Indore has 420 deaths, 420 in Ujjain, 114 in Sagar, 175 in Jabalpur and 142 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that the maximum number of 441 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in the district on Friday, while 188 new cases were reported in Bhopal, 92 in Gwalior and 114 in Jabalpur. He said that out of a total of 1,43,629 infected people in the state, so far 1,24,887 patients have gone home healthy and 16,168 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Friday, 2,200 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.