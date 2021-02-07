Over the past day, 16,048 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,967,281. This is reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Sunday 7 February.

The largest number of infections was detected in Moscow (2028), St. Petersburg (1175) and the Moscow region (923). The smallest daily increase is observed in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (1) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (2).

During the day, 432 deaths were recorded; in total, 76 661 patients with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic. It is also known about 19 884 recoveries per day – for the entire period this figure was 3 456 210.

Earlier, virologists predicted the date of refusal of masks in Russia. According to experts, this may happen in the spring of 2021.