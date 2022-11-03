Syed Al Hajjar and Maitha Al Marzouqi (Abu Dhabi)

The activities of the 38th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2022” concluded yesterday, with a record attendance of 160,5 thousand experts and specialists in the energy sector, from more than 160 countries, amid agreement on the need for cooperation to achieve energy security, access and sustainability. In light of the world’s need for more energy with less emissions.

Participants in the exhibition stressed to Al-Ittihad the importance of continuing investment in the oil and gas sector, as well as investing in future clean energy sources, in light of the world’s need for all available solutions to ensure energy security, stressing the need to pump more investments into the energy sector to meet the growing demand. Diversify sources and reduce carbon emissions.

About 54 of the most prominent national and international oil companies and integrated energy companies participated in ADIPEC, in addition to 2,200 exhibiting companies.

During the exhibition, a strategic partnership was signed between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America to invest $100 billion in the implementation of clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the United Arab Emirates and the United States and around the world by 2035; The aim is to enhance energy security, spread clean technology applications, and support climate action.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth 35 billion dirhams to stimulate investment in the local manufacturing of basic products, in order to support industrial diversification and industrial infrastructure in the UAE.

Mansour Al Sayegh, General Manager of M & Co, stressed that the current ADIPEC session is of special importance, as it is organized amid a global focus on ensuring energy security and achieving climate goals, pointing to the importance of the exhibition in emphasizing the leading role of the UAE in the global energy sector. and its support for global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

He explained that ADIPEC 2022 witnessed the unveiling of important partnerships and deals in the energy sector, which will play an important role in achieving energy security, explaining that M & Co has started its business since 2019 and is an agent for more than 10 international companies, in light of the interest of many Companies to work in the UAE and the region.

Hani Al-Tanir, Chief Commercial Officer of Al Masaood Group, said that the group is participating in ADIPEC for the 23rd consecutive time, which confirms the importance of the exhibition in the sector, pointing out that this year’s session is gaining special importance in light of the global focus on meeting energy challenges and expanding the use of solutions. sustainable energy sector.

He pointed out the importance of achieving a balance between investment in the oil and gas sector and sustainable energy, which is what Al Masaood is doing, by developing advanced solutions in the hydrogen and clean energy sector, while continuing to develop advanced machinery and equipment in the oil and gas sector.