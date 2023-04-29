Rosalía captivated a crowd of 160,000 attendees in the Zócalo of Mexico City, during the closing of her Motomami World Tour tour of America. The Catalan singer offered a free presentation that left her audience wanting more.

The show was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City, in defense of the right to culture and the enjoyment of public space, in the most important square of the city.

rosalia took those present on a musical journey through his peculiar experimental style that fuses music flamenco with other urban genres such as reggaeton, hip-hop, pop, trap and electronic.

From their first song, “Saoko”, the audience erupted in a deafening whoop of enthusiasm. Rosalía performed her most popular songs such as “Malamente”, “Candy”, “Motomami”, “Despechá”, “LLYLM”, “Hentai” and her collaborations such as “La noche de anoche”, “Con altura”, “Linda” and “La Fama”, all of them chanted by an audience that packed the Plaza de la Constitución and the surrounding streets.

The Spanish singer also had emotional moments with her audience, thanking them for the support and love they have given her. Even, interpreted a capella a fragment of “La Llorona” in gratitude.

With a minimalist staging, accompanied by her dancers and an audiovisual narrative projected on a large screen, Rosalía delivered a concert full of energy and powerful choreography.

The event had simultaneous transmission on 18 screens located in the vicinity of the Zócalo in Mexico City.

The artist, with three albums and six Grammy Awards in her career, is considered an example of perseverance and commitment.

She has been awarded twice in the category of Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for her albums “El mal querer” (2019) and “Motomami” (2022).

In addition, in 2019 she became the first Spanish-speaking artist to be nominated for a Grammy for Best New Artist for her music recorded entirely in Spanish.

Rosalía is one of the most influential international singers and composers in current popular music. Her presentation at the Zócalo in Mexico City shows the scope and connection that her music has with the Mexican and Latin American public.