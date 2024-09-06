A survey conducted by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) and released this Friday (September 6, 2024) shows that 160,485 Brazilians live in makeshift homes in the country. Of the total, 56,600 live in tents or shacks, while 1,875 live in vehicles.

The data is contained in the “2022 Demographic Census: Types of collective, improvised, occasional-use and vacant households: Results from the universe”. They were collected between August 1, 2022 and May 28, 2023, and validated until August 1, 2023.

According to the IBGE classification, a home is a separate and independent place intended for the housing of one or more people. They are classified as private or collective homes.

In the case of an improvised home, it is a non-residential unit, such as a store or factory, but which is occupied by a resident.