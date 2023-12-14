The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirates Competitiveness Council announced the implementation of 58 training programs within the “Kafaat” programme, which was launched in March 2022 as part of the “Nafes” initiatives, in cooperation with 12 entities in the country.

More than 1,600 male and female citizens benefited from the “Kafaat” program, who underwent specialized training programs within the priority strategic sectors targeted by the program, which include: technology, health care, tourism, the banking and financial sector, trade, retail, and education.

Training programs are designed within the framework of the “Kafaat” program, in coordination with accredited training bodies, based on the requirements of the labor market. Under which those enrolled obtain international professional certificates, through a group of specialized programs offered on the “Nafes” platform. To qualify workers in the private sector, training programs are also being designed. To qualify and empower job seekers, in accordance with the specific needs of the job opportunities presented by the employer.

The “Kafaat” program courses are provided free of charge to all citizens seeking work and citizens employed in the private sector.

The Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development, Ahmed Al Nasser, said: “The Ministry works closely with the Emirates Competitiveness Council; “To enhance the efforts of the (NAFES) program in providing specialized training opportunities for citizens seeking work and workers in the private sector who wish to improve their skills, enhance their potential, and develop their abilities within the vital specializations required by the labor market.”

He stressed the keenness of the Ministry and “Nafis” to attract supportive partnerships for the “Kafaat” program from government agencies, the private sector, training centers and diplomatic bodies. 12 cooperation agreements were concluded in this framework. With the aim of providing the best training programs and providing citizens with the opportunity to explore the professional opportunities available in various fields of work in the private sector.

He added: “We look forward to concluding more partnerships and attracting citizens from various specializations. This is part of our efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market.”

The “Nafes” program concluded several partnerships to implement the “Kafaat” program, which included a group of prestigious institutions, centers and institutes. Among them: the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Abu Dhabi Center for Vocational Education and Training, the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, the Center of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), Etisalat Academy, PwC Academy, Dubai College of Tourism, Abu Dhabi Financial Market Academy, and the Swiss College. For tourism and hotel.

The training programs implemented within the framework of the “Kafaat” program include various sectors and fields, including the banking and insurance sectors, and training programs that support job seekers who are graduates of information technology such as “Block Chain” and artificial intelligence, in addition to training programs for job seekers in the tourism sector. And retail.

It also includes training programs in the financial sector for workers in the private sector and job seekers, various training programs for job seekers in economic sectors, and a manufacturers program. To train job seekers in various programs that support the industrial sector in the country, and other programs that aim to qualify the largest possible number of job-seeking citizens and workers in the private sector, and to facilitate their involvement in the UAE labor market.

