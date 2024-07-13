Chihuahua, Chih.- The judicial reform proposed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador puts around 1,600 jobs at risk in the state, since by trying to give the courts political management, as occurs in the other two powers, employees will leave every time the heads of an administration change, denounced Gabriel Galván, representative of the Union of Workers of the Federal Judicial Branch in the Chihuahua region.

Yesterday in the federal courts of the capital, Galván took a position in favor of the unionized employees of the Federal Judicial Branch, in which he stressed that the objective of the reform as it is proposed is to control all the powers, since the intention that the positions be designated by popular election would cause constant changes of personnel, as happens in the departments of the executives.

In the other branches, when there is a change of administration, the staff from the different areas leave, that is something that does not happen here (Judicial Branch), because there is a judicial career,” he said.

He added that the message that the Federation has sent out is that the reform will not affect the working class, but that it is clear that there will be consequences for employees. “Tyranny is at hand,” he said.

He also stressed that eliminating the judicial career will be another way of affecting workers, since it will not matter that many of them have worked for years to reach the positions they currently have.

He mentioned that the population apparently is not aware of what the reform will represent and when it is implemented, it will be possible to see the extent of the damage and another social struggle will have to begin to recover what was lost.

He said that the judiciary is one of those that has been pointed out as being the most distant from the population, but this is because its work is in the offices, resolving legal matters that aim to prevent abuses towards citizens.

He stated that they will do everything in their power to ensure that their opinions are heard and taken into account in the forums to analyze the implications of the reform of the Judicial Branch, since the Federal Executive has sought to discredit the work they do, when in reality they are people who have studied and prepared to serve society.

He said that the Judiciary has already suffered the onslaught of the Executive Branch with the disappearance of the trusts that were used to cover employee benefits. Currently, these resources cannot be used by the Federation due to a judicial suspension.