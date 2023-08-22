Yesterday, more than 23,000 educational cadres in government schools started their shifts in the new academic year (2023-2024) with the specialized training week, which is organized by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, until August 25, and includes more than 160 training workshops to enhance the competence of teachers and equip them with New skills by informing them of the latest developments in research and educational methods in their fields of specialization.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said: “Today we begin the specialized training week, which the Foundation holds every year before the start of the academic year, with the aim of providing educational cadres with new experiences and skills in their specialties, and informing them of the latest technical applications that They can be employed in the educational process, through training programs that keep pace with the latest developments in teaching and learning practices and enhance the role of teachers and school leaders in providing the optimal educational environment for students.”

She added, “This year’s training week witnesses educational programs that were developed and organized for the first time in cooperation with experts and specialists in the field of education, within the framework of the Foundation’s keenness to develop the capabilities of its cadres and enable them to perform their educational mission in accordance with international best practices,” noting the importance of improving the efficiency of teachers as they are An essential pillar for the implementation of educational plans and policies aimed at advancing the educational field, in addition to their main and pivotal role in nurturing and building the minds of future generations and implementing all strategies that achieve the state’s goals and aspirations in the national education sector.

The specialized training week, which targeted 20,558 male and female teachers, 1,759 school leaders and 1,175 specialists, witnessed various educational activities, most notably the “Inspirational Ideas” event, which provides an opportunity for distinguished teachers to share with their colleagues their ideas and experiences that have a positive impact on student education, and their proposals for the development of educational work. According to three main axes: teaching and learning practices, managing student behavior, and developing future skills. The event aims to shed light on the creative ideas of teachers, motivate them to raise their level of performance and show their innovative potential, which will reflect positively on the performance of schools and students.

An event was organized under the title “Leaders’ Dialogue” with the participation of external partners and experts from the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and discussed the importance of continuous improvement of students’ performance and positive transformation in school leadership towards excellence.

• 23,000 educational staff in public schools attended the regular hours yesterday.