The storm left a trail of devastation on the Brenner © TikTok / Tirolerin

A storm is raging over Tyrol. Hurricane gusts of up to 160 km/h leave a trail of devastation in their wake. A local resident recorded the extent on video.

Tyrol – Broken roofs, flooded cellars and devastated landscapes, the storm in Tyrol has left serious damage. In some places, even passengers from cable cars had to be evacuated, and in Tyrol there were gusts of wind at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Videos are circulating online that show the extent of the storm after the heat wave in Austria. It was also hard on Brenner. A user posts footage on TikTok and shows a picture of the devastation.

Storm in Tyrol: Video shows the extent of hurricane gusts on the Brenner

Despite extensive warnings from the authorities, the storm seems to have caught some off guard. The video of the user from Tyrol shows how a driver stands with his vehicle under a bridge and films a cyclist. All around him, a clearly recognizable gust of dust and mist is blowing past him, which is channeled in the narrowness of the bridge and seems to be gaining enormous strength.

The scene resembles a shot straight out of a tornado. Visibility is severely limited, but the cyclist still dares to continue his journey. This causes confusion on the internet. A user asks: “Are there still colleagues with the bike?” Another user writes: “How can you sit on the bike in this weather? That’s suicidal.”

Storm leaves a trail of devastation on the Brenner Pass in Tyrol

In a second shot, the video shows the view from the Austrian A22 Brenner autobahn in the direction of nature. A large, devastated tree landscape can be seen on the slope of the mountain. Hundreds of trees lie all over the place, uprooted. The road also seems to be severely affected by branches, tree trunks and greenery lying around.

Video on TikTok shows decades-old trees in South Tyrol falling down in rows

A video by a user from South Tyrol suggests what the destruction of the forest area must have looked like. He also posts the extent of the wind on TikTok, presumably on his property. He films decades-old trees that are falling down in rows. You can see how one of the trees fell directly onto the hood of a parked car. There are also other cars in the immediate vicinity that are likely to have suffered significant damage.

A green sea of ​​fallen branches stretches across the gravel surface that the man is filming. A video from the Zillertal shows almost the identical scene with falling trees. Recordings from the Austrian Mötz are also circulating on the internet. Tornado-like scenes are playing out in a video recorded on the edge of the A12 motorway. You can see objects and branches flying around uncontrollably in the air.