Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai will witness the launch of the World Artistic Swimming League competitions, which will last over two days, and which are organized by the Double D Swimming Academy in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, with the participation of 160 female players, ages 12 to 30, representing 23 teams and academies from 14 countries. Among them are 110 female swimmers attending from outside the country, in addition to the participation of the Belarusian and Greek national teams participating with elite female swimmers, including the Greek Evangela Platoniotis and the Belarusian Vasilina Khandushka, each of whom won silver and bronze medals in the World Championships.

This came during a press conference held by the Dubai Sports Council, in the presence of Abdullah Shahdad, Director of the Hamdan Sports Complex, Daria Kalkina, Director of the Double D Academy organizing the tournament, the Russian Olympic champion Marina Goledkina, the gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, and her compatriot Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, a five-time world champion. They are present to arbitrate and also provide technical advice to participants and provide feedback to improve performance.

Abdullah Shahdad, director of the Hamdan Sports Complex, said: Preparations have been made to organize the event and prepare its requirements, as it requires above- and underwater audio equipment and special judging and filming equipment. The complex is equipped and qualified to organize tournaments in various sports, including artistic swimming competitions.

He added: The Dubai Sports Council is keen to host tournaments in Olympic sports and achieve diversity in sports at the level of hosting team training or tournaments, as well as providing all means of support for women’s sports. Last year, in cooperation with the Double D Academy, we organized an international artistic swimming championship, and the success contributed to it. This championship will achieve many benefits, including hosting 6 training camps for teams and national teams in artistic swimming, as well as expanding the organization of the event, as the World League is now being organized, with the participation of 160 swimmers from 14 countries from international teams, teams and academies.