According to the news, a New York state court has sentenced rapper The Kid Creole, one of the founding members of the famous rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, to 16 years in prison for stabbing the homeless man.

On the sixth of last April, the court convicted rapper The Kid Crowell, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, but it considers the existence of an intent to kill with previous surveillance, according to AFP.

The 62-year-old was accused of stabbing homeless John Jolly, 55, twice with a dagger in the middle of a Midtown neighborhood in Manhattan, after a verbal altercation.

The Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five formed in the Bronx in the 1970s when hip-hop was still in its infancy.

Glover, or “The Kid Creole”, was one of the five rappers who worked with DJ Grandmaster Flash in the band, considered a pioneer in the field of rap music.