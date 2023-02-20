“You’ve been training for 7 years and you’re not even good at throwing a ball”, or “What the fuck are you looking in the mirror? Everything is underneath there except muscles”: a 16-year-old water polo player from the province of Rome had to suffer the harassment and humiliation of his teammates and his coach for months, who constantly blamed him on judging him not good enough.

“He alluded to my body fat and I suffered a lot from it”, reconstructs the young man, whose goggles were once stolen from his backpack. At the end of a workout, the boy reacted badly, punching his partner who was bullying him, breaking his nose.

He was reported for injuries, the team suspended him for 15 days. He, in turn, filed a lawsuit for private violence: he told the investigators of the torments to which he would have been subjected, which had a strong impact on his life, forcing him to stay at home without wanting to go out.

In his statement he recalls “belittling phrases, teasing, humiliations” which have generated “a strong unease” in him. The attack after his debut in Serie A with the under 20s last January 29: “I was tense but concentrated on giving my best, I was one of the youngest to play – we read – the coach however for my every little mistake instead of correcting me, he made fun of me in front of my teammates and I was very ashamed”.

“You are incapable, you are soft”, would have been the words of the coach. Two days after that meeting, with tension skyrocketing, the young man proposed to his coach that he also use weights in the swimming pool.

The “bully” would have started teasing him after the request, up to the punch. Since that day the 16-year-old has shut himself up at home, he no longer wants to go to school. “My son has water polo in his blood which has been the family sport, he wants to change clubs but he is under contract”, explains the father.

“It is a defeat for us adults – he adds – that we should teach respect and in the sporting arena the coach should promote teamwork. He ridiculed him in front of everyone in a game that was important to my son. The company never intervened and no one ever contacted me. One day he came home with a bruise on his chest and I thought it fit a bit into the life of a sportsman who clashes with other teammates in training. Instead, in the last year the episodes have been continuous”.