Students and teachers witnessed. Some filmed the incident. The police speak to them, and whoever wants to can contact Victim Support. The police calls on not to put the images online, but to share them with the detectives. ‘It is very unpleasant for those involved to be confronted with these violent images.’

According to NH Nieuws, there was a stabbing after an argument in the smoking area. Blows were thrown, after which one of the boys involved pulled a knife. The victim allegedly ran inside after the stabbing and fell down there.

Emergency services were quick. A doctor with a trauma team came along, among other things. The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is still there. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested later in the day.

#16yearold #arrested #stabbing #boy #Hoorn #students #witnessed