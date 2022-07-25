New York Post: 16-year-old Max Haynes from the USA managed to fight off a shark that attacked him

In the US, a 16-year-old teenager got into a fight with a shark that attacked him and managed to fight back. About it informs New York Post.

The incident took place off the coast of Long Island, New York on Wednesday, July 20. Max Haines was skating when he was attacked by a predatory fish about 180 centimeters long. “It felt like my foot was caught in a trap,” the young man recalls.

He began kicking the fish with all his might with his other foot as soon as he felt the bite. The fight, which Haynes managed to win, lasted several seconds. Then the shark retreated, and the teenager struggled to the shore. “She realized that I was not the easiest target,” he boasted.

Having got out on the sand with a friend, the young man found that his leg was bleeding heavily. He said that just a couple of minutes before the attack, he joked with a friend about the fact that this could happen to them too.

Hines suffered a deep gash in his foot and was taken to the hospital where he was treated. The young man announced that he intended to return to the sea as soon as the wound healed. He became the sixth victim of a shark attack on Long Island since June 30.

Earlier it was reported that on July 13, two bathers in New York State were attacked by sharks at once. “These sand sharks are getting closer. They’ve always been here, but now they’re showing up close to the shore,” Suffolk County spokesman Steve Bellone said.