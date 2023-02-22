A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the authorities after stabbing his Spanish teacher at the Santo Tomás de Aquino school in San Juan de Luz, in the French Basque Country.

The events occurred on Wednesday before 10 in the morning and the teacher received medical attention at the scene, but unfortunately she did not survive her injuries.

The student was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody, specifically under the jurisdiction of the local Gendarmerie.

(You may be interested in: Spain: the heads of youth gangs who continue to give orders from prison).

According to the French media ‘BFMTV’, the minor had no criminal record. In fact, he was a star student due to his good behavior and straight A’s.

The young man would have loaded the sharp weapon in his suitcase.

Even so, the authorities in charge of the case reported that the young man suffers from psychiatric problems and affirmed that, according to the student, before committing the act, he would have heard voices ordering him to stab his teacher.

After having hurt the teacher – and while his classmates tried to protect themselves – the student took refuge with his weapon in the next room. According to the outlet, another teacher would have arrived at the place where he was hiding and detained him until the police arrived at the institution.

(Keep reading: Algeria sued Spain for hindering its relations with the European Union.)

For his part, the government spokesman, Olivier Veran, expressed his solidarity with the educational community and confirmed that Education Minister Pape Ndiaye would present his condolences at the school.

The communication medium also assured that later the students gradually left the establishment after being confined for two hours in their respective classrooms.

More news

Shooting near the Externado University: hitman murdered a 20-year-old

The woman who was executed for the murder of her husband by her lover

Danna Sofía’s crime: the plan written on WhatsApp and sexual network after murder

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL