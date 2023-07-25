Tennis player Mirra Andreeva jokingly appreciated the victory over Ukrainian Yastremska at the WTA tournament

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva appreciated the crushing victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremskaya in the first round match of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Lausanne, Switzerland. Her words are quoted in site organizations.

“I showed an excellent level of tennis … Although it’s better to check with my coach later …” the 16-year-old athlete joked. She stated that she was very pleased with the victory, as she tried to show her tennis and fight for every point.

The match between the Russian woman and the Ukrainian woman took place earlier on July 24. Andreeva won with a score of 6:0, 6:2.

On July 17, Andreeva entered the WTA top 100 for the first time and ranked 66th. Previously, she reached the 1/8 finals of Wimbledon 2023, where she lost to American Madison Keys. In May, the athlete reached the third round of her debut Roland Garros.